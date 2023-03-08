Madison County’s varsity baseball team fell to North Hall, 7-3, and East Forsyth, 9-3, this past week.
Against North Hall, the Trojans took a 6-0 lead with three runs in the first, two in the second and on in the third, adding another run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Red Raiders, who tallied seven hits, scored all three of its runs in the top of the fourth inning. Tristan Poss doubled home Justin Smith. Blake Ledford doubled home Connor Smith and Poss, who led the team, going 3-for-3 with an RBI and run scored.
Smith went 2-for-3. Micah Waldroup also doubled.
Smith pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs, eight hits and a walk while striking out four.
Madison County (1-8-1) lost to East Forsyth Monday after taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning. But the Broncos responded with five runs in the bottom of the second and four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The Red Raiders put three on the board in the second when Shane Little singled home Justin Smith, then Blake Ledford singled home Little and Camden Smith.
The team finished with four hits, with Justin Smith and Lane Nix also getting hits. Tristan Poss took the loss in two innings of work.
Madison County will host East Hall Wednesday, then travel to Cherokee Bluff Friday, March 10 and Cedar Shoals, March 13. All games are set for 6 p.m.
