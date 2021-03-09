Madison County picked up its first win of the season this past week, downing Oconee County, 4-3.
The team also dropped three games, falling twice to Jackson County, 11-5 and 10-0, and to Jefferson, 15-0.
The Red Raiders jumped on the Warriors early in a March 4 win, scoring three runs in the first inning and tacking on another run in the second. Eli Akins drove home two runs with a double, then Lane Nix drove home Akins with a single in the opening frame. Ben Bray singled home Shane Little in the second.
Chris Wilbanks got the win for the Raiders, giving up three runs on seven hits, while striking out seven and walking five in five-and-two-third innings.
“We finally played a solid baseball game,” said Red Raider head coach Chad Gillespie. “We got solid pitching and defense. And that makes a huge difference.”
Madison County’s young squad is taking its lumps this year, going 1-10 to start the season in Class AAAA’s toughest region. Gillespie noted that his team is largely 15-an-16-year-old guys going up against 17-and-18 year olds. He said his players just have to keep battling.
“We just have to keep playing,” said Gillespie. “We know that the nature of our schedule, we don’t have any cupcakes. We don’t have any teams on there that we can just show up and beat. And that’s really by design. I try to play good competition every year to get us ready for what we’re going to see in the region.”
Gillespie said the region is top heavy with Jefferson, North Oconee and Flowery Branch. The coach said he’s just looking for improvement and that four teams from Region 8-AAAA can go to state and Madison County could still be one of them.
Madison County was slated to visit Jefferson March 10, then host the Dragons Friday, before a three-game series next week with East Hall at home on March 15 and 19 and on the road March 17. All games are at 5:55 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.