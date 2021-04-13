Madison County was off the field for over a week, but there was certainly no rust.
The Red Raiders went on the road and downed Flowery Branch Monday, 5-3.
Tristan Poss was once again the Red Raiders’ stalwart on the mound, needing just 86 pitches to get the complete-game win, while giving up just two earned runs in the game and striking out two.
Madison County head coach Chad Gillespie said Poss was clutch for his team.
“He just controls the strike zone,” said Gillespie. “He battles. He competes. He threw 86 pitches in seven innings against the number five team in the state. That’s huge for a sophomore to be able to do that.”
Poss was helped by a true team effort in the batter’s box, with the team collecting 11 hits on the day and everyone in the lineup getting a hit. Lane Nix led the way, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Shane Little also doubled and drove in two. Cooper Brown had an RBI single in second to put Madison County up 1-0.
The Falcons answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth, but Madison County responded with four runs in the top of the fifth on a two-run double by Little and a two-run single by Nix.
Flowery Branch tacked on a run in the bottom of the frame, then added another in the bottom of the seventh to close out the scoring.
The win was a big momentum boost in the 2021 season for Madison County, which is battling for a spot in the state playoffs and is in a logjam with Flowery Branch and Chestatee with just five regular season games remaining.
“Technically, we could be as high as number two or as low as not in the playoffs,” he said. “If we handle business this week and then manage to beat North one of next three, we could be a three for four seed. And if we catch fire and run the table, then we’ll be a two seed. The ball is in our court so to speak, we can control our destiny as long as we do what we have to do. We just got to play each game like it’s the last game we’re going to play this year.”
Whatever happens over the final two weeks, Gillespie said the future looks bright for next year, who will lose just three seniors. Madison County started six sophomores, two juniors and two seniors Monday. The coach says his squad has “no idea how good they could be.”
But Gillespie said the team still has a lot to prove this year. He said pitching will be key.
“We just have to get a couple of guys going behind him (Poss) to do the same thing,” he said. “If we can do that, I think we can play with anybody in the state of Georgia. I know our record doesn’t necessarily show it, but I think we’ve grown up over the last couple of weeks. I think we can really make some noise.”
Madison County hosts Flowery Branch Wednesday at 5:55 p.m., then visits the Falcons at the same time on Friday. The Red Raiders close out the regular season Monday, Wednesday and Friday of next week against North Oconee, the region's top team.
