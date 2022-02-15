Madison County got out of the 2022 batter’s box in good form Monday, winning the season opener, 6-5, over East Jackson on a seventh-inning Cooper Brown walkoff RBI single.
The Red Raiders trailed 5-0 into the bottom of the fourth after the visiting Eagles scored all of their runs in the top of the second inning. Madison County put up one in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the seventh.
The Red Raiders outhit the Eagles 14-5 in the contest, but the home squad left numerous runners on base, missing out on run-scoring chances.
Six players turned in two-hit performances, including Cole Hillsman, who scored a run; Cooper McFarlin, Lane Nix, Ben Bray, Connor Smith, who had an RBI and a run scored and Cooper Brown. Eli Akins blasted a home run and drove in two. Shane Little also had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Stephen Brooks got the win, fanning four in one and two-thirds innings in relief, giving up no hits or walks.
Connor Smith started and went five and a third, giving up five runs and five hits, while striking out eight.
Red Raider head coach Chad Gillespie spoke Tuesday about his outlook for the 2022 squad.
“I fully expect this team to be in the playoffs at the end of the season,” he said. “I think this team has the potential to be one of the better teams that Madison County has put on the field in the past 10 year, 20 years, or since I was here playing. I just think we’ve got the team chemistry. We’ve got the pieces. We’ve got the ability. And once we face adversity and we come out on top, I think it’s going to come a long way. We’re going to have a shot.”
Gillespie said last year was a struggle.
“We lost a really good senior class the year before (2020) to covid,” said Gillespie, noting the abrupt cancellation of the 2020 spring season when the pandemic hit. “And we were forced to play a lot of underclassmen (in 2021). We started six sophomores every game last year, and they battled. They had ups and downs.”
But the coach likes what he sees in this year’s team.
“This year they’re a year older,” he said. “They’re a year stronger. They bought into the weight room. They worked out. They gained weight. Balls are just flying off their bats. Pretty much every player from top to bottom in the lineup can hit the ball out of the park at any given time. And that’s something we haven’t had here for a little while. So that’s exciting. We also return all of our pitching from last year.”
The coach said he’s looking for big years from Shane Little, Cole Hillsman, Ben Bray, Eli Akins, Cooper Brown, Cooper McFarlin and Lane Nix.
He said pitchers Stephen Brooks and Chris Wilbanks are going to ABAC on baseball scholarships.
“They’ll be leaders on the mound — them and Tristan Poss, Connor Smith,” said Gillespie. “We’ll rely on those guys to be starters this year and they’ll be carrying the load. I feel our relievers are guys who can go in there. Caleb Patterson, I feel like he’s a guy we can put in in any situation and he’s going to throw strikes and give us a chance to win.”
Madison County once again will face very tough region foes.
“We’re in the best region in this classification (AAAA),” he said, noting that North Oconee, Jefferson and Flowery Branch are all ranked in the top 10 in the state.
He said the non region schedule is also challenging.
“All but maybe two teams that we play pre (region) season are ranked in the top five of their classification,” he said. “We’re going to know pretty soon what we’re made of.”
Madison County will travel to East Jackson Wednesday, then host Franklin County, which is ranked number two in Class AAA with everyone returning from a state finalist team.
“We’re looking forward to that game,” said Gillespie.
