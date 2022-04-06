Two more region wins are in the books.
Madison County broke open a tight game with an eight-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday to win the first game of a doubleheader, 11-3, over Chestatee. The Red Raiders then topped the War Eagles, 5-3.
Madison County (12-8 overall, 6-3 in Region 8-AAAA) took an early 3-0 lead against Chestatee in game one of Friday’s doubleheader. Lane Nix put the first run on the board, driving in Shane Little in a first-inning double. Eli Nix doubled home Ben Bray with a second-inning double, and was driven in on a single by Connor Smith.
Chestatee answered with runs in the top of the third and top of the fourth inning. The game remained tied into the sixth inning, with the Red Raiders getting out of jams, including a double play in the top of the sixth when third baseman Caylan Kettle took a grounder, stepped on third and fired to first to end the inning.
Madison County then slammed the door shut with an eight-run sixth inning.
Smith singled home Cooper McFarlin, then was driven home on a single by Cole Hillsman. Blake Ledford scored on an error. Nix singled home Cooper Brown and Little to make the score 8-2. Eli Akins then blasted a home run over the center field wall, scoring Stephen Brooks and Smith.
Madison County tallied 14 hits. Akins led the team, going 2-for-4 with a homer, double, four RBIs and two runs scored. McFarlin went 3-for-4 with two doubles and one run scored. Smith was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Nix was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Bray went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Little went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Ledford went 1-for-2 with a run scored. Hillsman went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Tristan Poss got the win, striking out six, while allowing five hits, two earned runs and walking one in five innings.
Madison County took the second game, 5-3. The Red Raiders again took a 3-0 lead, scoring three in the bottom of the third inning. Akins singled home Brooks. Ledford singled home Akins. McFarlin then scored on an error.
Chestatee scored two runs in the top of the fourth. McFarlin scored on an error in the bottom of the fifth inning. And Smith scored on a wild pitch.
Nix went 2-for-4, while Akins was 1-for-3 with an RBI, run scored and walk. McFarlin was 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Smith went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk.
Smith got the complete-game win, striking out four, while allowing two hits, three walks and one earned run in seven innings.
Madison County sits in third place in Region 8-AAAA, behind North Oconee (20-1, 9-0) and Jefferson (14-8, 9-3). The Red Raiders have a series this week with last place Cedar Shoals (4-16, 0-12). Madison County will play Friday at Cedar Shoals, with games at 5 and 7 p.m.
Madison County opens a series with Flowery Branch (11-8, 5-4) Tuesday on the road at 5:55 p.m., before hosting a doubleheader with the Falcons April 15 at 5 and 7 p.m.
