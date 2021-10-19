The Red Raiders made the Elite 8 last year, but the softball team didn’t get the chance to travel to Columbus for the annual state finals, which was reduced to four teams in 2020 due to covid concerns.
Well, they get to make the familiar trip two times this October.
Madison County hit the road to west Georgia this week, sweeping Columbus High School in two games Tuesday, 11-6 and 8-0, to advance to the Elite-8 tournament in Columbus next week.
Now, the hotel reservations are in order as Madison County, with its senior heavy lineup, is once again one of the teams to beat in the upcoming Class AAAA double-elimination tournament at the Columbus South Commons Softball Complex.
The Red Raiders made easy work of the Blue Devils in the Sweet-16 round Tuesday, with senior standout pitcher, Claire Strickland, getting the win in the circle in both games, including a two-hit shutout in the five-inning second game, in which she also homered.
Madison County rallied for three runs in the second inning and five in the fifth in the clinching game, collecting nine hits, including two each from Skylar Minish and Rylee Ernst.
The Red Raiders jumped way ahead in game one, rallying for seven runs in the top of the second, but Columbus answered with four runs in the bottom of third, tacking one more in fifth and seventh innings, while Madison County scored two more in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Madison County had 12 hits in the game, with Reagan Fulcher going 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored. Riley Smith was 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Sam Minish, Riley Fulcher and Strickland each drove in two runs. Macey Echols stole two bases.
Strickland went the distance, fanning eight over seven innings.
