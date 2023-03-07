Jacey Evans, a third grader at Comer Elementary School, recently traveled with her Level 1 competition team with Georgia Elite Gymnastics in Watkinsville to College Park where she competed in the 2023 Tumbleweed Queen Classic Invitational, placing first “All Around.”
Evans, the daughter of April and Jason Evans, scored a 9.4 on vault and placed first, a 9.2 on uneven bars and placed second, a 9.5 on balance beam and placed first, and a 9.975 on floor exercise and placed first. She also placed first “All Around” with a score of 38.075.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.