The Madison County boys’ basketball team returns nine players from last year’s 20-win squad. So this season could shape up for something special if the team realizes its potential.
But “if” is a pretty big two-letter word.
“We got a lot coming back and we have to keep competing like we did last year and working like we did last year,” said head coach Bryan Bird, whose team finished 20-6 last year. “This is our first go around with having high expectations in awhile. And we have to make sure we don’t get distracted by that.”
The Red Raiders are ranked in the preseason, and that’s not been a common occurrence in school history.
“We’ve been ranked ninth in the preseason,” said Bird. “That has not happened in the 25 years I’ve been associated with this program in the preseason. But that doesn’t mean anything. I told them we have the potential to be really good, but no one knows how good anyone is right now. We just have to take it a day at a time and try to get better.”
The Red Raiders return four starters from last year’s team: Jay Carruth, Chris Rhodes and the Smith brothers, Grant and Mason.
“All those guys were either all region or honorable mention all region (last year),” said Bird.
Rhodes has provided the team with an imposing presence in the paint on both sides of the court, and Bird expects the same this year. Carruth is expected to be a team leader this year.
“We expect him to take on more of a leadership role this year, same thing with Mason Smith,” said Bird. “This is their third year. They’re still pretty young, but experience wise you can’t get much older as far as varsity basketball guys.”
Meanwhile, Grant Smith garnered plenty of attention last year as a freshman as a sharp shooter and savvy defender.
The team also returns Deshaun Johnson, who is a force in the post. Casen Duggins is back after serving last year as the team’s “sixth man.”
“We expect him to kind of keep that role up,” said Bird.
The coach said Vick Hajdu will have a big role as a rebounder and defender.
Noah Minish and Kyle Pruitt are “two guards who can really help us.”
And new to the team this year are juniors Keith Lay and Eli Hancock.
“Keith is a really good ball handler and good at running the offense,” said Bird. “Eli is a good shooter.”
The team has three seniors — Hajdu, Rhodes and Minish — and seven juniors: Mason Smith, Hancock, Lay, Johnson, Duggins, Pruitt and Carruth, with one sophomore, Grant Smith.
Bird said the junior class is “the deepest class since I’ve been around as a player, assistant and head coach.”
“Just top to bottom, how many guys who can play and how well they play together,” he said.
Madison County downed Oconee County, 58-52, last week in a preseason scrimmage and opens its season at Hart County Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Hart County finished 20-9 last year and defeated Madison County, 76-49, in Danielsville. The Red Raiders will play at Cedar Shoals against Trinity Christian, which finished 6-19 last year, Saturday at 10 a.m., then travel back to Cedar Shoals to face Denmark from Alpharetta at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Denmark is a AAAAAAA school that finished 15-13 last year.
The Red Raiders will then be off until Nov. 29 when they play their first home game at 7:30 p.m. against Elbert County, which finished 6-20 last year.
The guys from Danielsville will play in a revamped Region 8-AAAA this year.
“It’s the biggest region in AAAA team wise and probably the deepest top to bottom,” said Bird. “As far as how many solid, quality teams in the region, five to six could win. It’s going to be a really competitive region night in and night out. I don’t think there’s any clear-cut favorite. I feel very good about our chances knowing what we have coming back, but that ain’t going to win you any ballgames.”
Madison County prepared for the year with a tough summer schedule, finishing 18-5, while facing several state champions and final four teams. Bird said that will help prepare the Red Raiders for a challenging 2022-23 slate.
“Our schedule is pretty tough,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of challenges for us. I think we’ll be ready for it. We had a challenging summer schedule and did well.”
Bird said he’s eager for the tipoff of the season.
“We’re excited about this year, the new region, the guys have been working hard, had a great summer,” he said. “We’re ready to compete and see what they can do. Looking forward to how they progressed from last year.”
Leading returners:
Jay Carruth: 14.4 Pts, 6.1 Reb, 2.9 Ast, 2.2 Stl.
Grant Smith: 11.4 Pts, 3.1 Reb, 3.1 Ast, 2.2 Stl
Mason Smith: 9.2 Pts, 5.0 Rebs, 4.4 Ast, 1.9 Stl
Chris Rhodes: 10.3 Pts, 6.9 Reb, 2.2 Blk
Roster:
#2 Mason Smith (JR)
#3 Eli Hancock (JR)
#4 Keith Lay (JR)
#5 Deshaun Johnson (JR)
#10 Casen Duggins (JR)
#11 Vick Hajdu (SR)
#12 Kyle Pruitt (JR)
#13 Jay Carruth (JR)
#14 Chris Rhodes (SR)
#21 Noah Minish (SR)
#25 Grant Smith (SO)
