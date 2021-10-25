There are eight now, but on Saturday, only one will remain.
And the Red Raiders are hoping to celebrate on that Columbus field, then ride back with the Class AAAA state championship hardware for the school trophy case.
Madison County (21-7) earned a trip to the Elite 8 tournament last week with a two-game sweep of Columbus High School.
The Red Raiders will play Cedartown (19-16) at 3 p.m., Thursday, with the winner facing the winner of the Central (30-2) vs. West Laurens (22-9) matchup at 9 p.m.
that night, and the loser playing at noon Friday against the loser of that matchup.
“They’re a lot like us, good pitcher, a lot like Claire (Strickland), solid,” said Red Raider head coach Ken Morgan of Cedartown, noting that the Bulldogs are the number four seed from a tough Region 7. “They have a really good, athletic catcher who throws well. The lineup is a good-hitting lineup.”
Other teams in the Class AAAA tournament include Flowery Branch (17-8), Northwest Whitfield (24-10), North Oconee (20-10) and Heritage (21-3).
“All eight teams down there could lose two or win it all,” said Morgan. “It’s a pretty evenly matched final eight this year. There are some really good teams, no real dominant team. We’re looking at going down there and having a good showing.”
Morgan said he and the players are excited for the final week of October softball, when a title is earned.
“I’m just excited about it and just want to thank everybody who’s helped us get this far, all the help we’ve had,” he said. “It’s a credit to what Coach (Doug) Kesler has done and the tradition here and all the girls and the teams we’ve had here.”
