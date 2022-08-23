The first half stat line shows the dominance.
So did the eye test.
Madison County immediately imposed its will on the ground in a 35-6 win over Franklin County Friday, pushing the young Lions around in the trenches, while scoring five first-half touchdowns.
“That’s a big thing about winning games, O-line, D-line, you have to be more physical,” said Red Raider Wyatt Morris.
Indeed, the Red Raiders were.
Madison County powered its way to 372 first-round rushing yards on 33 carries (11.3 yards per carry) in the first two quarters Friday, entering halftime with a 35-3 lead. Madison County had just nine second-half snaps in the second half due to the mercy-rule running clock.
The Red Raiders jumped on top for good with 8:55 to go in the first quarter when quarterback Camden Smith, who led the Red Raiders with nine carries for 155 yards, ran the ball in from three yards out, capping off an 80-yard season opening drive.
Madison County wasted no time tacking on another score, with Caylon Kettle blocking a Lion 53-yard field goal attempt and then the Red Raiders driving 66 yards for a touchdown, with Jacob Beusse carrying the ball in from two yards out with 4:03 to go in the opening quarter.
“My boys told me they had my back and sure enough they did,” said Beusse, who crossed the goal line twice Friday.
Tristan Stuart raced in from 21 yards out with 11:36 to go in the second quarter, with Cole Hillsman carrying the ball in for the two-point conversion to put Madison County up 21-0. Soon after, the Red Raiders drove 66 yards for a score, with Zahmerius Shiflet carrying the ball in from five yards out with 8:42 to go in the first half. Beusse added the Raiders’ final score of the night with 1:34 to go in the half on a 13-yarder.
Red Raider head coach Chris Smith said his team’s success began with the efforts at the line of scrimmage.
“We talk each week about the offensive line being the heart and soul of what we’re able to do offensively and controlling and dominating the line of scrimmage,” he said. “I tell them each week we’re going to go wherever they take us. For us to be successful, they’ve got to dominate up front.”
He noted that Justin Smith graded out at 94 percent on the line, with Morris grading at 92 and Braxton Waller at 89, according to the team’s grading assessment.
“Those guys really set the tone for us early Friday night,” said Smith.
Though receiver Vick Hajdu didn’t have any receptions, Smith said his offensive play was stellar.
“He didn’t get any touches, but my goodness, he blocked his tail off and played well on the defensive side of the ball as well,” said Smith, who also praised the blocking of receive Zach Esters, who he said graded out at 94 percent.
Jake Ramsey and Bryson Drake both ran six times for 67 yards. Hillsman ran four times for 39 yards, while Shiflet ran five times for 28 yards. Zane Milz had the Red Raiders’ lone reception for 17 yards.
Smith said his son, Camden, did a “good job running the offense.”
“He handled the situation and the pressure that goes along with that, distributing the football and doing what he was supposed to do,” said the coach.
Smith said the defense turned in a noteworthy performance. Drake led the team with six tackles, while Nolan Russell had four tackles, including three for a loss in his first varsity start. The coach said Beusse and AJ Reid also played well on defense.
VERSUS ELBERT COUNTY
Now the Red Raiders turn their attention to Friday’s game at 7:30 p.m. versus Elbert County, which topped Hart County 31-28 in the season opener.
“We’ve seen their scrimmage tape and their game against Hart,” said Smith. “They are much improved from two years ago. Shannon (Jarvis) has done a great job with those guys. I knew he would when he got the job. He’s a great coach. He’s got those kids bought in to what he and the coaching staff want them to do.”
Smith said Elbert County will be physically tough.
“They have size,” said the coach. “They’re physical. They run to the football. Offensively, they’re head and shoulders above where they were last year. He was able to hire Andy Dyer, who was the head coach of Archer. That’s his new offensive coordinator and that’s been a huge hire for him. They just do a really good job.”
While Friday’s win pleased Smith, he wasn’t happy with the team’s eight penalties.
“We know we have to continue to get better,” said Smith. “There’s things we have to do get better this week and we have to eliminate some of the mistakes we made. Because the mistakes we made against this team can cost us.”
The coach said he’s looking forward to facing Jarvis. He said he hopes for a big crowd Friday.
“We want an electric environment Friday night,” said Smith. “It’s a former rivalry game from old 8AAA back when I played. Shannon and played against each other. Now we’re coaching against each other. So it’s always fun to renew some of those rivalries. So we’re looking forward to a good game.”
CIRCLE OF HONOR
Madison County will also induct 14 new members to the “Circle of Honor” at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s a great thing,” said Smith. “It gives us an opportunity to recognize past former players who were very successful not only here in high school but have gone on to be successful in life. Anytime you can honor past players like that it’s always special to the program, school and their family. It’s a great honor and we look forward to recognizing those 14 people on Friday night.”
SPACE FOR SIGNS
The Madison County Touchdown Club says that there is still space for businesses to put up a metal sign around the football field. For more information, contact Ashley Waller at 706-308-7459.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.