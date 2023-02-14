Madison County is sending five wrestlers to the state finals this week in Macon — Jace Jachimski, Bryer Autry, Will Hartlage, Andrew Fairchild and Jocey Byers.

Byers is the first girls’ state qualifier in GHSA wrestling. She earned a trip to Macon with a fifth place finish in the 140 lb. division in the girls’ sectional tournament this past week.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.