Madison County is sending five wrestlers to the state finals this week in Macon — Jace Jachimski, Bryer Autry, Will Hartlage, Andrew Fairchild and Jocey Byers.
Byers is the first girls’ state qualifier in GHSA wrestling. She earned a trip to Macon with a fifth place finish in the 140 lb. division in the girls’ sectional tournament this past week.
“She does a great job,” said Red Raider head coach Richie Houston. “She’s been wrestling a couple of years. She wrestled JV for us most of the year against guys to get some competition and some matches, because there’s not that many all-girl tournaments. It really helped her when it came time to wrestle the other girls. Her technique is getting better and she’s learning.”
Houston noted that the guys’ tournament is more condensed than in years past.
“Our guys will wrestle their entire state tournament Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and that takes it to the placement matches and they’ll come back Friday afternoon and wrestle those,” he said. “In the years past, it would take all day Thursday, Friday and Saturday to do that. You gotta’ be in shape. Every 45 minutes you’re wrestling. It’s a grind.”
Jace Jachimski placed at state last year and returns in the 150 lb. weight class with a third-place finish in the sectionals this past week. Red Raider coach Richie Houston said Jachimski’s weight class is the toughest in the state, with six returning state placers at the sectionals this past week.
“Hopefully he has a good tournament,” said Houston. “He has a good chance of coming through.”
Senior Bryer Autry finished fourth in the sectionals at 165 lbs.
“He didn’t wrestle last year, so he’s doing very well for the amount of time he’s had his freshman year and a little bit of starting time his sophomore year and then missed last year,” said Houston. “He’s come a long way. He had a good showing.”
Sophomore Andrew Fairchild finished sixth at 113 lbs., his second time qualifying for the state finals. He went to Macon last year at 106 lbs.
Junior Will Hartlage qualified in the 132 lb. weight class.
“That was big time for him to qualify,” said Houston. ‘He didn’t qualify last year. So he’s come a long ways and put in a lot of hard work. Hopefully it will pay off for him.”
Houston said Toby House fell short of qualifying but had a great year.
“Toby had probably one of the best years of all of our kids got beat in a tough match to go to state,” he said. “Dalton Giles had a good tournament and finished in seventh. We lose the two seniors, but we have all those others guys coming back, so hopefully we’ll have a good state tournament this week and bring home some state placers and state champs and build on it for next year.”
