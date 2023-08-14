Red Raider fans we’ll see big cheer squads this year.
Varsity football cheer coach Morgan Chandler says this year’s squads for the games include 25 varsity football cheerleaders and 20 junior varsity football cheerleaders.
“This is the most we've ever had on both JV and varsity football squads to my knowledge,” she shares.
She notes that there are 13 seniors on the varsity squad this year and the coaches plan to guide them as leaders of the team as they finish up high school.
Coaches manning the squads include Chandler, Julie Russell and Va'Quasha Dean for varsity and Elizabeth West for JV.
“Since we began working together a few years ago, our goal has always been to grow Madison County cheerleading into a solid program overall,” Chandler says. “We wanted to be competitive, yet solid in our values. At the end of the day, we are molding our athletes into young ladies and quality representatives of society. Combining cheerleading with building relationships and forming bonds within each team has really helped us get to where the program is today. “
“Each season we set out goals as a team with skills we want to accomplish,” she continues. “This year we all have several goals that we already have in mind and plan to achieve. We hang this list of goals in our locker room and check back in on our list of goals often. While we are just starting our season, I can guarantee you that this group will meet all of their goals that they set out to achieve.”
“Being a Madison County High School cheerleader isn't just an honor, it is a privilege. Many people do not realize how hard these ladies work on a weekly basis. I think I can speak for all of the cheer coaches by saying that we are very excited for another great football season here at Madison County High School.”
