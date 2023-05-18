The Madison County Red Raider football team held its spring scrimmage this past Friday and head coach Chris Smith was pleased with what he saw.
Returning Region 8-AAAA “Athlete of the Year,” Camden Smith, who will lead the Red Raiders in his senior year at quarterback, broke open some big runs and Coach Smith estimated that he finished with 150 yards in the scrimmage.
The coach, whose team finished 6-5 last year and advanced to the state playoffs, also lauded the efforts of the offensive line, which includes rising seniors Wyatt Morris, Braxton Waller, Walker Simmons, Will Huntsinger and Deshaun Johnson.
"We had some young guys that stepped in and I thought did some really good things; the O-line continues to get better," Smith said. "All those guys had a really good spring."
The scrimmage served as an opportunity for younger players to make an impression, and Smith was encouraged by what he saw.
"A lot of those guys improved a lot,” he said. “Some of them are going to push for some starting time.”
The Red Raiders now prepare for a busy summer schedule. Their first engagement is a 7-on-7 competition at Athens Academy on June 6, followed by a 7-on-7 with Morgan County June 27. In between, they have a padded camp at Habersham scheduled for June 20-21.
The rigorous workout routine continues throughout July, with a 7-on-7 at Oglethorpe and another padded camp at Morgan County on July 19-20.
"We'll work out Monday through Thursday each week,” said Smith. “It's going to be a busy summer.”
The team will compete in the Border Wars at Hart County August 11, starting at 8:30 p.m. The Red Raiders are set to kick off their home season with a game against Franklin Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Coach Smith said the spring practices and scrimmage were good for the team.
"It was good to get back on the field and get started working again."
