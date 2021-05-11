Madison County’s Ty’Quaveon Chappell placed fourth in the Class AAAA sectionals Saturday at North Oconee, with a throw of 46’0”, qualifying for the state finals this weekend in Albany.
He will be joined by fellow Red Raider track team members Jakeem Johnson, who placed seventh in the 400-meter race with a time of 52.16 and Christopher Rhodes, who finished eighth in the sectionals in the high jump, clearing 5’8”. The boys’ 4X400 relay team also qualified for the finals, finishing eighth with a time of 3:32.55. Zaquintay Johnson, Rictavious Kelley, Gabe McCrary, Aden Prickett and Bodarius Turner will make the trip for the relay team.
On the girls’ side, Kaylea Wiley qualified for the state finals with a seventh-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 33’4.5” in the sectionals. The girls 4X800 meter relay team also finished seventh with a time of 10:52.02 and will travel to Albany for the finals. Team members include Lakin Wood, Taylor Pruitt, Vasey Askins and Kylie Schubert.
