Four Red Raider wrestlers head to Macon this Thursday for the opening of the Class AAAA finals.
Two Madison County wrestlers advanced to the sectional championship match in their weight class this past weekend in Lumpkin County. Jace Jachimski placed second at 138 lbs., and senior Matthew Bond took second at 152 lbs., keeping alive a 12-year streak of the Red Raiders having at least one east section finalist. The championship appearance at sectionals earns both Jachimski and Bond a first-round bye Thursday in Macon. And if the two win their first match in the quarterfinals in Macon, they’ll get into the semifinals and be guaranteed as a state placer.
“Jachmiski at 138 and Bond at 152 — it’s tough to be a sectional finalist,” said head coach Richie Houston of the accomplishment, who added that Jachmiski was placed as a fifth seed in region, which he said was too low. He said Jachmiski spent the past two weekends proving the point that his region seeding should have been higher.
Freshman Andrew Fairchild finished third in sectionals at 106 lbs., while the team’s lone returning 2021 qualifier, Casey Lovelace took sixth at 160 lbs.
“He (Fairchild) had a chance to be in the finals and lost a close one in the semifinals,” said Houston. “Casey Lovelace had to move up a weight class to 160, because he got beat out by Matthew Bond at 152. We’re really proud of him. He’s only weight like 153. He’s giving up a lot of weight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.