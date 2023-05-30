Four Madison County High School students competed in the Georgia High School Powerlifting State Championship Sunday, May 21.
All four athletes placed, and two of them are 2023 state champions. This is the fourth year in a row that MCHS Powerlifting has produced a state champion, and it's the third year in a row that we have produced multiple state champions.
Students and their results include:
•Marina Rodriguez (So.), female 82.5kg class state champion, squat: 231, bench: 132, deadlift: 254, total: 280kg (617lbs)
•Tristan Poss (Sr.), male 100kg class state champion, squat: 441, bench: 320, deadlift: 540, total: 590kg (1,301lbs)
•Jesse James (Sr.), female 82.5kg class state runner-up, squat: 237, bench: 127
deadlift: 237, total: 272.5kg (601lbs). James finishes her high school career still holding the female teen state record on bench press and the state high school meet record on squat
•Evan Leka (Jr.), male 90kg class third place, squat: 502, bench: 314, deadlift: 474, total: 585kg (1,290lbs)
