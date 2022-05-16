Four Red Raiders finished in the top eight in Class AAAA in their events at the state track finals in Albany this past week.
“We are extremely proud of our athletes this year,” said track coach Joe Barnett. “They have all worked extremely hard this year, with 19 qualifying for the state championships.”
The following athletes made the podium and received medals:
•Christopher Rhodes placed seventh in the high jump with a jump of 6-02.
•Ciara Simmons finished eighth in the discus. This was her first time qualifying for state in her four years in the program. “Not only did she finish 8th but also set a personal record in the process with a throw of 97'11,” said Barnett. “She finished off her last throw of the career the way any thrower wants to end it — top eight in the state and a personal record!”
•Zahmerius Shiflet placed fourth in the discus. He also set the new school record, beating his own previous record, with a throw of 150.01
•Jakeem Johnson placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.44 seconds, which was a personal record. He was only .02 seconds away from breaking the school record.
“Many of the athletes who qualified for state are current freshman and sophomores,” said Barnett. “With the experience gained this season, these students feel like they know what it takes to get back to the state championships next year. When looking forward to next season, they are excited to tell the coaching staff that they are ‘up for the challenge.’ Congratulations to everyone on an amazing season!”
