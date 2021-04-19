Four Madison County Red Raiders won their events at the Leopard Classic April 16.
Jenna Reese finished first in the girls’ pole vault with a vault of 8’0”. She also finished eighth in the discus with a throw of 73’01”. Kaylea Wiley won the shot put with a throw of 33’06”. On the guys’ side, Rictavious Kelley took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.96 seconds. He also took third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.66 and eighth in the long jump with a leap of 17’11”. Ty’Quaveon Chappell won the shot put with a throw of 45’02”. He also finished third in the discus with a throw of 107’08”.
Both boys' and girls' Red Raider teams took fifth at the seven-team event.
Other top 10 finishers included:
GIRLS
•4X800-meter relay, second, 11:37.60
•Vasey Askins, third, 200-meter, 27.58
•Lakin Wood, third, 3200-meter, 14:28.99; ninth, 1600-meter race, 6:47.16
•4X400-meter relay, third, 4:39.95
•Ciara Simmons, fourth, shot put, 30’08”; fifth, discus, 78’06”
•Kylie Schubert, fourth, 1600-meter, 6:08
•Taylor Pruitt, seventh, 1600-meter, 6:40.80; eighth, 800-meter race, 2:59.96
•Ajaylah Oxford, ninth, 72’07”
•Brayley Ruff, 10th, shot put, 27’08”
BOYS
•Jakeem Johnson, second, 400-meter, 53.38
•Antwan Reid, second, high jump, 5’08”; seventh, 300-meter hurdles, 48.10; eighth, 110-meter hurdles, 19.45
•Gabe McCrary, third, 1600-meter, 4:54.92; 10th, 800-meter, 2:14.12
•Zaquintay Johnson, fourth, 100-meter, 11.64; ninth, triple jump, 36’08”
•Bodarius Turner, sixth, 100-meter, 11.78
•Aden Prickett, sixth, 2:08.34
•Christopher Rhodes, seventh, high jump, 5’06”
•Bodarius Turner, ninth, long jump, 17’02”
•Will Huntsinger, eighth, discus, 98’04”
