Madison County’s girls’ cross country team raced to a second-place finish last week at the Bulldog Early in Hartwell.
The girls were led by freshman Olivia McClure, who finished 10th overall with a time of 24:01. Teammates Kylie Schubert and Tiana Drake finished immediately behind McClure, taking 11th and 12th with times of 24:43 and 24:44. Taylor Pruitt was 14th overall with a time of 25:38. Isabelle Hanson and Carly Fitzpatrick finished 18th and 19th with times of 26:41 and 27:01.
“That’s a big accomplishment,” said Red Raider head coach Joe Barnett of his team’s second-place trophy, adding that the team also finished second in the event last year.
Barnett said he was impressed with McClure’s effort.
“She stepped it to the plate,” he said. “That’s going to be a confidence boost.”
The coach added that Schubert and Drake will be aiming to top McClure in upcoming races, adding some friendly competition to the meets.
The Madison County guys finished fourth out of seven teams.
Jakeem Johnson led the Raider guys, finishing eighth out of 77 total runners with a time of 19:20. Other Raider finishers included Whit Barrett, 20th overall, 20:50; Noah Herndon, 25th place, 21:06; Matthew Ward, 26th place, 21:07; Noah Minish, 28th, 21:18.
Barnett said he’s run some virtual meets, comparing his team’s best times versus the best times of other region competitors. He noted that the girls sit at fourth in the region by that measurement and the guys are sixth. He said both teams have a shot at qualifying for state, adding that he’s challenging his guys to increase the intensity.
“It will take two or three guys really buckling down and getting after it,” said Barnett of the guys’ chance to get to state.
The boys’ and girls’ teams will run at Unicoi State Park in the Mountain Invitational Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.