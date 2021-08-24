Madison County can run.
And it can win.
Those were two takeaways from the Red Raiders’ season-opening 28-25 victory over Habersham Central Friday, some nice payback over a team that knocked off Madison County 27-6 to open last year’s season.
The Red Raiders are sporting a new running scheme under first-year offensive coordinator Tim Taylor. And the early results are promising. Madison County showed an ability to ground and pound Friday, tallying 320 yards on 56 carries, while grinding out 18 first downs. Players are excited.
“It feels amazing to think we just got this new scheme not that long ago and being able to run it the way we are now,” said junior running back Zane Milz. “There’s still a lot of room to improve, but we can always get better. And I’m excited to see where we can go.”
Head coach Chris Smith liked what he saw from his team.
“We played very well; I thought we did some really good things,” said Smith. “Our O-line played their tails off tonight. It all starts up front, and those guys set the tone for us. And I can’t say enough about what they’re doing.”
Madison County (1-0) took the opening kickoff and marched down the field, pounding out first downs on the ground, converting on fourth down, and eating 7:22 off the clock, finally capping off a 75-yard drive with a two-yard Tyler Wright touchdown carry, putting the Red Raiders up 7-0. The team held the lead the rest of the way.
But Habersham Central responded and kept within striking range throughout the night. The Raiders from Mt. Airy answered the opening touchdown with a seven-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter, but failed to convert the point after, trailing 7-6.
Madison County quickly got back to work with the offensive line breaking open holes for the Red Raider backs, who drove 65 yards for a score, capped off by an 18-yard run by senior Zahmerius Shiflet near the end of the first quarter. Camden Smith hit Victor Hajdu for a two-point conversion to put Madison County up 15-6 at the close of the first quarter.
“I got to give credit to my linemen; they did a heck of a job,” said Shiflet. “They put themselves out there in practice every day, working, bleeding, sweating. If it wasn’t for them, we couldn’t do what we did tonight. We had to rise to the challenge. It was a tough battle, but we fought through adversity as a brotherhood and came out victorious.”
Habersham Central again responded with a score, a 43-yard touchdown to start the second quarter. A two-point PAT attempt failed, and Madison County led 15-12.
The two teams traded punts and turnovers for much of the second quarter, with Hajdu picking off a pass and Milz recovering a fumble for the Red Raiders.
“Our motto is to be more physical than the other team, to be the hammer, not the nail,” said Milz. “So that’s the mentality we go in there with. And that’s what we try to keep throughout the game.”
Camden Smith scored from eight yards out with 1:26 to go in the first half, giving Madison County a 22-12 lead at intermission.
The Red Raiders helped keep Habersham Central in check in the third quarter with a fumble recovery by Ty Chappell and an interception by Camden Smith, but Habersham got back on the board early in the fourth quarter with a five-yard touchdown run, cutting the lead to 22-19.
Madison County responded with its game-clinching score with 7:19 to go on a six-yard run by Trey Slayton.
But Habersham wasn’t done. The Raiders of Mt. Airy answered with a 65-yard scoring drive, capped off by a nine-yard touchdown run with 5:11 to go, cutting the lead to 28-25 after the point after failed.
The Red Raiders drove deep into Habersham territory, but then turned the ball over on downs on fourth and goal at the 11 with 2:17 to go. Habersham drove the ball close to midfield, but a short pass reception was just shy of the first down marker with 54 seconds to go, allowing the Red Raider offense to take the field in the victory formation, running out the clock.
The coach said his team was showing some fatigue at the end of the hot night. Habersham managed 402 yards of total offense.
“They’re gassed and we got three guys going all playing defense and trying to roll them and got a little tired there,” he said.
But Madison County held firm to get the win.
“They bowed their neck at the end when we needed them and held that guy short and got us the ball back,” said Coach Smith.
The Red Raider running game was by committee, with numerous guys toting the rock. Quarterback Cooper Brown led the team with 87 yards rushing, followed by Shiflet, 73; Slayton, 67; Smith, 40; Milz, 25; Logan Selk, 19; and Wright, 11.
Hajdu had two receptions for 20 yards Chappell had one for eight.
Madison County is off this week and will travel to Apalachee Sept. 3.
Milz said the win Friday felt great.
“I’m proud of the team,” he said. “We’ve worked long and hard all summer, all off-season for this. And just to come out here and finally show everybody what Madison County is this year is just great.”
