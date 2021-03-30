University of North Georgia women's track and field athlete Journey Gurley of Madison County was named the Peach Belt “Field Athlete of the Week” Tuesday by the league office.
Gurley broke her own conference record in the pole vault, becoming the first Peach Belt Conference field athlete to set an NCAA provisional mark in the process. The freshman from Danielsville set the conference record at 3.80 on March 6, but shattered it over the weekend with a vault of 3.97 to win at the Life University Spring Break. After clearing the bar at 3.65 and 3.85, she hit the 3.97 on her second attempt, more than a full meter than the second-place finisher. That mark is tied for sixth-highest in NCAA Division II this year.
Gurley also finished second in the high jump, setting a UNG school record at 1.52m. She also ran the 100 and 4x100 relays.
