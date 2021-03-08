Madison County graduate Journey Gurley finished atop the podium in the pole vault as the University of North Georgia (UNG) track and field team claimed a total of 18 top 10 finishes in the Susan Rouse Invitational Saturday at Southern Wesleyan.
Gurley cleared 3.8 meters, a new UNG record in the event, to claim the top spot in the event. The mark also sets a new Peach Belt Conference record, besting the previous 3.75 meter mark set in 2018. The height cleared is also a NCAA provisional mark.
