Madison County’s Journey Gurley continues to shine as a college track star.
The nation’s top-ranked pole vaulter captured the Peach Belt Conference pole vault championship in Daytona, Fla. last week, shattering the school and conference records along the way, as the University of North Georgia track and field team scored 31 points on the first day of the conference championship meet Friday.
Gurley eclipsed 4.33 meters, winning the championship by nearly a full meter and securing All-Conference honors. The freshman's first attempt came after all her opponents had already been eliminated at 3.43 meters. Her clearing height is good for the top mark in the nation.
Gurley also captured a point by finishing eighth in the long jump at 4.86 meters, third best in program history, and five points by claiming fourth in the high jump, clearing 1.55 meters to tie the program record.
She has also been named the UNG “Athlete of the Year.”
