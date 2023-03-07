One of the best seasons in Madison County basketball history came to a close last week as the Red Raider guys lost March 1 to Benedictine in the Elite 8 in Savannah.
Madison County fell to the Cadets, 58-35, (see editor’s note) and finished the year at 27-4, which ties the highest win total in MCHS boys’ history with the state championship 1988 team.
“I’m very proud of what our kids were able to do this season,” said Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird. “We expected to be pretty good this year and we were beyond that. We started the year ranked in the top 10 and we ended there. There were high expectations that we had to learn how to play with and our guys did a great job. Twenty-seven wins ties in the most in school history with the 1988 championship team. And then we got back to playoffs, made the first Elite 8 since 1988 and hosted the first playoff game in school history. All those were very big accomplishments for our program.”
Bird said he felt his team matured over the course of the year, not just as ballplayers but as people.
“And that’s a huge part of what we’re trying to do as well,” he said.
Benedictine, which fell to Fayette County in Saturday’s Class AAAA semifinals, hit the Red Raiders with a lot of defensive pressure with five guys rotating onto the court every two to three minutes so that the Cadets always had fresh legs on the floor. The home squad forced 15 Red Raider turnovers in the first half and managed just 13 first half points, trailing 27-13 at the half.
“I felt the game was extremely physical and we didn’t respond to it as well as we should have,” said Bird. “I feel there were some foul calls that didn’t get called and think that messed with our confidence a little and bothered us a little early on.”
Madison County was uncharacteristically shaky from the free-throw line against Benedictine, hitting just 8-of-18 shots from the charity stripe.
“We missed a bunch of free throws early on and a couple of layups and I think that just kind of snowballed,” said Bird. “They do a great job pressuring you and being physical and we needed to handle that a little better.”
Kyle Pruitt led Madison County with nine points, all in the second half. Other scorers included Mason Smith, 6 points; Chris Rhodes, 6; Jay Carruth, 5; Grant Smith, 4; Deshaun Johnson, 3; and Casen Duggins, 2.
The playoff loss marked the final game for three Red Raider seniors: Noah Minish, who missed the playoffs with an injury; Vick Hajdu and Rhodes.
“They came in from middle school and hadn’t had a lot of success as a team, and by the end of their high school career, they had two 20-win seasons,” said Bird. “So that says a lot about how much they worked and improved.”
Bird said Minish was with the program for four years and “improved his ability as a basketball player each and every year.” He said Hajdu did a great job being a rebounder defender for the team.
“Vick’s just one of those kids he doesn’t care how much he plays or how much he scores, he just wants to help the team win,” he said “You can’t ask for anything else from a coach’s perspective.”
Rhodes started for the Red Raiders as a junior and senior.
“He’s just done an outstanding job with his athleticism,” said the coach. “He’s a great shot blocker, great athlete as far as being able to finish at the rim. But he’s done a great job maturing and plays with a lot of passion and competes.”
Madison County will return a number of players next year, and Bird said the team should be formidable again in 2023-24.
“A lot of these rising seniors, they were a huge part of our team last year as sophomores and this year as juniors and will next year as seniors,” said Bird. “They’ve had a lot of success and been there before. They know what it takes to be at the level we’re at. And we’re just going to keep trying to get better every day. That’s been our goal. We expect to be in the thick of it where we were this year.”
The coach praised the students, parents and community for its support this year, noting that turnout has been great, even during lengthy playoff road trips.
“We’re thankful for the support the community showed all season, especially in the playoffs,” he said. “When we traveled to Lovett, I felt we had a bigger crowd than then they did, and then all the way down in Savannah it was at least 50-50. We’re very excited and pleased to have that kind of support from our community and we’re thankful for all the home games when our community came out and supported these guys.”
Editor’s Note: The Madison County scorekeeper had the final score as 57-35, but 58-35 was recorded as the official score.
