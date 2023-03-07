One of the best seasons in Madison County basketball history came to a close last week as the Red Raider guys lost March 1 to Benedictine in the Elite 8 in Savannah.

Madison County fell to the Cadets, 58-35, (see editor’s note) and finished the year at 27-4, which ties the highest win total in MCHS boys’ history with the state championship 1988 team.

