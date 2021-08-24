The Red Raiders girls are putting metal to ball and racking up the wins.
Madison County went on the road Saturday and knocked off Commerce, 10-4, and Franklin County, 7-5, at Commerce.
“Those were two quality wins,” said Red Raider head coach Ken Morgan, whose team improved to 5-1. “We went up there and played well against Commerce and got off to a good start scoring runs early and put pressure on them and did the things we needed to do. Right now the team is clicking together, gelling together. It’s exciting to see. Hopefully we can stay hungry and keep pushing forward.”
Madison County has a big Region 8-AAAA matchup Thursday at 6:30 p.m. when Jefferson rolls into town.
“A big home game against Jefferson coming up,” said Morgan. “We want everybody to come out and support the girls and come see the facilities around the softball complex.”
Madison County will then visit Union County at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 30.
Morgan said his team has been sharp in the field lately.
“We’ve played really good defense the last few games,” he said. “That’s really important. It’s exciting to see them do that.”
The bats have been popping, too.
Madison County wasted no time Saturday getting on the scoreboard early and often, pounding out four runs in the first, two in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth in a five-inning win over the Tigers.
Riley Smith smashed a home run for Madison County, going 1-for-2 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a walk. Sam Minish was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Skylar Minish went 2-for-2 with a run scored, three RBIs and a walk. Claire Strickland and Mary Drake Summers also had hits for Madison County. Summers had three stolen bases.
Strickland got the win in the circle.
“Claire did a good job against their hitters,” said Morgan.
Regan Dobbs picked up the win against Franklin County Saturday, going the distance.
“Big credit to Regan Dobbs who hung in there and pitched all the game,” said Morgan. “Limited their big hits. Great job in the circle for us.”
Madison County went 10-for-20 at the plate against the Lions Saturday, scoring one run in the second inning, then two in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
“We were able to score seven runs on a really good pitcher,” said Morgan.
Sam Minish led Madison County, going 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and a walk. Dobbs was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Riley Fulcher was 2-for-2 with a run scored and a walk. Strickland was 1-for-3 with three RBIs, while Skylar Minish was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Rylee Ernst was 1-for-1 with two runs scored, two walks and two stolen bases. Smith was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
