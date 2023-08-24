The high school varsity volleyball team is excited to start its challenging region schedule this week, new head volleyball coach Emily Rupard says.

“We have a great group of girls this year that are a strong team unit,” Rupard says about the season so far. “They are putting in a lot of hard work and constantly trying to improve as individuals and as a team.”

