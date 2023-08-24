The high school varsity volleyball team is excited to start its challenging region schedule this week, new head volleyball coach Emily Rupard says.
“We have a great group of girls this year that are a strong team unit,” Rupard says about the season so far. “They are putting in a lot of hard work and constantly trying to improve as individuals and as a team.”
The varsity and junior varsity teams have their first region game at home Thursday, Aug. 24, where they will play Seckinger. The game starts at 5 p.m. JV will also play North Oconee in a non-region game at 7 p.m.
Below are the scores so far for the varsity team’s non-region games.
•Aug. 8: 2-0 win against Prince Avenue Christian
•Aug. 8: 2-0 win against Clarke Central
•Aug. 10: 1-2 loss against Banks County
•Aug. 10: 2-1 win against Tallulah Falls
•Aug. 12, Round Robin: 2-0 win against Oglethorpe County
•Aug. 12, Round Robin: 2-0 win against Westminster Christian
•Aug. 12, Round Robin: 2-0 win against Elbert County
•Aug. 12, Round Robin: 2-0 win against Cedar Shoals
•Aug. 15: 1-2 loss against Banks County
•Aug. 15: 0-2 loss against Winder-Barrow
•Aug. 17: 2-1 win against Prince Avenue Christian
•Aug. 17: 0-2 loss against Loganville Christian Academy
