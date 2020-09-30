Madison County Coach Ken Morgan knows this time of the year is the payoff for months of hard work — October, when softball glory is there for the taking.
And Morgan’s Red Raiders (17-4, 10-2) have everything to play for right now. The team sits in third place in Region 8-AAAA behind Flowery Branch and Jefferson, but they have two showdowns remaining with both teams in the final two weeks of the regular season, hosting Flowery Branch Thursday at 5 p.m., then visiting Jefferson at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Madison County will visit East Hall at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, then play Jefferson and Flowery Branch in makeup games the following week at times to be determined.
Madison County can win Region 8-AAAA. The Red Raiders can win the Class AAAA state title. Morgan says the team has what it takes. It just has to stay focused in getting all the little things right.
“We can play with anybody in the state if we’re swinging the bat,” said Morgan. “You just have to put it all together.”
He said October softball requires mental sharpness.
“This is the toughest time of the year mentally,” said the coach. “You have to be ready to play every game and be focused.”
Morgan said the lack of a region tournament this year puts even greater weight on regular season matchups.
“Since we don’t have a region tournament, these games mean so much now,” he said.
Of course, the Red Raiders are led by a senior class that has seen its share of pressure-cooker October games, having traveled to Columbus the past three years for the Elite 8 tournament. Getting to Columbus will be even tougher this year, since three rounds — not two — will be played at school sites. Columbus will only include the final four teams in each classification.
The Red Raiders will rely heavily on the arm of Emma Strickland, who has been sterling in her senior campaign, standing now at 11-2, hurling shutouts in her past two outings.
Meanwhile, fellow senior star Ella Chancey has been outstanding at the plate in 2020, batting a jaw-dropping .525 on the year to the lead the team.
“I’m just really excited about the whole team,” said Morgan. “All the girls are practicing hard and keep getting better. We enjoy this time of year and having something to play for.”
MCHS 7, NORTH OCONEE 0
Madison County cruised past North Oconee at home Sept. 23, 7-0, with Emma Strickland hurling a complete-game shutout.
The Red Raiders, who jumped on the Titans in the first inning with two runs, then added four runs in the fourth and one in the sixth, were 11-for-28 on the day with three players collecting multiple hits. Ella Chancey was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, one runs scored and a walk. Lexi Jordan was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Skylar Minish was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base. Others with hits included Sam Minish, Emma Strickland, who doubled and drove in two runs; Claire Strickland, Riley Smith and Gracie Nix, who doubled and drove home a run.
Emma Strickland struck out eight batters in seven innings, allowing just five baserunners on three hits and two walks.
MCHS 15, CEDAR SHOALS 0
Madison County made quick work of Cedar Shoals Monday, defeating the Jaguars 15-0 in three innings.
The Red Raiders scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning, one in the second and three in the third. The team was 11-for-20 at the plate. Chancey led the Raiders, going 2-for-2 with a double and a triple, two runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base. Macey Echols was also 2-for-2 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Mary Drayke Summers was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Others with hits included Lexi Jordan, Claire Strickland, Jorga Huntsinger, Reagan Fulcher and Reagan Dobbs, who stole a base.
Claire Strickland and Bailey Throckmorton combined for a three-inning one hitter. Strickland struck out five and Throckmorton fanned two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.