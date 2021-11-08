Piedmont Athens Regional’s Sports Medicine department has named Jorga Huntsinger, a softball player at Madison County High School, its “Athlete of the Month,” a program that recognizes one high school student athlete each month for his/her demonstrated perseverance through an athletic injury or medical illness either on or off the field.
Huntsinger, a senior at MCHS, injured the medial meniscus of her right knee in June. The medial meniscus is located on the inner side of the knee and is a thick, rubber-like cartilage attached to the tibia (shinbone). It helps absorb shock during activity. Huntsinger underwent an arthroscopic medial meniscectomy to repair the injury and began her rehabilitation program.
“Jorga never missed a treatment session and always showed up eager to know what extra work she could do,” said Zach Gretsch, Piedmont Athens physical therapist. “She far exceeded my expectations and the goals that we created.”
The “Athlete-of-the-Month” program was established by Piedmont Athens Regional’s Orthopedic Sports Medicine team in an effort to support and recognize local, hard-working student athletes.
“The athletes we work with are truly amazing and have to overcome so much in order to play sports again after an injury or illness,” said Katie Terrell, athletic trainer and outreach coordinator for the hospital’s sports medicine program. “The award was developed to celebrate their hard work in our sports medicine rehab program. Each month, we focus on one high school and meet as a committee, which includes the school’s athletic director, other members of their team and members of the athletic training program.”
As the Athlete of the Month, Huntsinger received a certificate and is featured in the Orthopedic Sports Medicine facility located on Piedmont’s Oconee Health Campus in Watkinsville.
“Jorga demonstrated an excellent work ethic, had a positive mindset, and encouraged other patients in the clinic,” said Gretsch.
For more information about services offered through Piedmont Physicians Orthopedic Sports Medicine of Athens, visit piedmont.org/AthensOrthoSportsMed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.