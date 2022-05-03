The Red Raider girls’ golf team wrapped up its season Monday in the area tournament at Chimney Oaks Golf Club, finishing fourth.
Jada Smith shot a 105 and will get to compete at state as an individual qualifier May 16-17 at Healy Point Country Club in Macon.
Other Red Raider scores from the area tournament were Lily Kate Chancey, 115; Marlenea Duncan, 120; Abbie Andrews,129; and Brie Deavers, 129.
