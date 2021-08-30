Jakeem Johnson led Madison County with a time of 18:43 in the 5K North Georgia Championships at Lanier Murphy Park Saturday in Jefferson.
He placed 20th overall out of 183 runners, and the Red Raiders took 14th out of 21 schools in the event. Other Red Raider in the top 100 included Aden Prickett, 40th, 19:41; Colt Kennedy, 57th, 20:16; Javon Johnson, 84th, 21:09.
On the girls’ side, Lindley Hawks led the way with a time of 23:51, putting her 29th overall out of 162 runners. Other Raiders were Taylor Pruitt, 45th, 24:27, Lakin Wood, 70th, 25:44; and Linslei Wood, 26:16.
