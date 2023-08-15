The JV team’s first game is Thursday, Aug. 24 at North Oconee at 5:30 p.m. The team’s first home game is against Loganville at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Then they take on Stephens County away on Thursday. Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, they take on Elbert County at home at 5:30 p.m., followed by Franklin County at home on Thursday, Sept. 21, also at 5:30 p.m.
