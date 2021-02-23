Madison County’s Kayla McPherson is a McDonald’s All American.
McPherson received that honor Tuesday when the top 24 girls’ high school basketball players in the United States were recognized as All Americans.
The senior Red Raider, who signed a scholarship to play with the North Carolina Tar Heels, suffered a season-ending knee injury and wasn’t on the court for the 2020-21 season. But her resume over the previous three years stands out nationally.
McPherson was the 2018-2019 “Gatorade Player of the Year.” She scored 36.2 points per game as a junior, leading the second highest girls’ basketball player by a considerable margin. She was the 2019-2020 “Georgia Player of the Year” and was the Region 8-AAAA “Player of the Year” for her sophomore and junior seasons.
Red Raider coach Dan Lampe said statistics and trophies don’t tell the story about McPherson, who served as a coach on the floor for this year’s team.
“The numbers don’t even get close to how unbelievable a person she is,” Lampe told the audience at the senior’s November signing ceremony.
The annual McDonald's All-American all star game has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.
