Madison County cross country teams raced at the Flying Biscuit Café Invitational at North Oconee last week, with Colt Kennedy and Linslei Wood leading the way for the Red Raiders.
Kennedy finished with a time of 19:35.76 in the 5K, putting him 61st in the 21-team boys’ event. Javon Johnson was close behind with a time of 19:40.65, 64th. Other runners included Logan Brown, 19:51.22, 74th; Elijah Neal, 20:58.08, 120th; and Alex Shelton, 22:12.90, 150th.
