Josh Kincaid, the most decorated wrestler in Red Raider history, has decided to take his talents just up the road to Emmanuel College.
The all-time school wins leader, who holds a 4.0 GPA, racked up numerous accolades over his career, including three state titles in three weight classes and four state final appearances. The senior held a scholarship signing ceremony Wednesday in the high school gym with his parents Tony and Kelly Kincaid, sister, Mary, his friends, teammates and coaches.
Coach Richie Houston lauded Kincaid’s wrestling accomplishments but said the Red Raider, who began wrestling at the age of 4, is much more than an athlete, adding that he is a “person of high character, holds himself to a high degree.”
“To be around him you can’t help but be happy and know where he stands in life,” said Houston, who has had eight wrestlers sign scholarships in the past four years. “We’re very excited for him and our program.”
After the signing, Kincaid spoke about his decision to go to Emmanuel.
“For one, they’re a Christian college and so I’ll be able to further my relationship with God and I’ll be able to have an impact still in that aspect. You know, D1 (Division 1), I had some schools talking, but I’d rather be able to have more of a balance of my social life and wrestling, and so I feel like Emmanuel is just a good spot for me.”
Kincaid said he’d like to study medicine and has an interest in being a pediatric doctor or surgeon, but he said he’s not locked in to a career path, saying being a kindergarten teacher could be in the future.
