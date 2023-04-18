Madison County’s girls’ golfers have completed their regular season and now head to the area tournament Monday at Heron Bay Golf Club in Locust Grove.
The team will advance to the state finals with a top three finish in the area tournament.
Coach Ken Morgan’s squad downed Chestatee last week with Carlee Brown leading the way with a 44, followed by Abbie Andrews and Kendall Petropoulos, who both shot 50.
The girls’ JV team won a close match at Arrowhead Pointe versus Elbert County, with Andrews shooting a 54, followed by Samantha England, 60; Brie Deavers, 63; and Blake Thomas, 64.
Thursday’s match with Morgan County was rained out, and the team returned to action with Saturday at the Granite City Classic at Arrowhead Point, finishing sixth, with Brown carding an 83. Lily Kate Chancey shot a 101, while Annabelle Pullian and Petropoulous turned in 112s.
