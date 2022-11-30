Madison County hung tough for a quarter with Elbert County Tuesday, but the defending state champions pulled away in the second period en route to a 65-38 win over the Red Raiders.
“They’re awfully skilled and fast and aggressive,” said Madison County head coach Monty McClure of the Blue Devils.
Madison County trailed 20-14 after one quarter, but the team failed to put any points on the board in the second period and trailed 41-14 at intermission.
“The first 10 minutes of the game I thought we competed really well, then we just kind of lost focus,” said McClure. “But I’m proud of our girls for their effort. We did this against Hart, too. We played a great half and then lost focus in the second half. We’ve got to play an entire game executing what our plan is.”
McClure said his team showed good effort in the loss. The Red Raiders were led by Kelsei Gresham, who poured in 10 points Tuesday.
“Kelsei is always going to hustle and is on the floor probably the most of any girl we have,” said the coach. “She’s a competitor.”
Other scorers included La’ Chyna Norman, ; Janiah Borders, 7;
8; Jordyn Hall, 5; Karsyn Daniels, 3; Jordyn Jones, 2; Kyrsten Watts, 2; Lily Pittman, 1.
Madison County now turns its attention to region foe, East Forsyth, who will visit Friday at 7 p.m.
“I started watching film on them yesterday,” said McClure. “They’re a top 10 team in 4A. They are very fundamental and have a good post player. Their guards can really shoot the basketball and they play fast.”
