Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Lady Raiders softball team beat Chestatee High School at home by a score of 17-0 for their third win in a row.
They won by mercy rule after three innings due to an offensive explosion of 11 runs in the second inning. The team also scored five runs in the first.
Sophomore pitcher Bailey Smith started the game and only gave up two hits early in the first inning while also giving up zero walks. Sophomore pitcher Ella Beard closed out the game with a three-up-three-down outing that included a strikeout and no hits.
Mary Drayke Summers, Regan Fulcher, Sam Carey and Kara Flanagan each recorded one hit. Michaela Cromer, Brooke Portefield, Carey and Flanagan each had one RBI.
The JV team also got in on the action, winning their game 16-1 against Chestatee’s JV squad before the varsity game.
The varsity Lady Raiders also won 5-1 at East Hall on Thursday, Sept. 14, extending the win streak to four games and improving to 13-7-1 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.