Madison County High School Athletic Director Mike Haynes said he and fellow athletic directors in the Athens area are developing a shared protocol for how to handle fall sports during the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’re working on an informal metro-Athens area sports protocol,” said Haynes, adding that athletic directors are getting input from medical professionals.
Haynes said there are so many questions that must be addressed regarding what will be expected, such as social distance on buses, sidelines, etc. He said the main goal is not to leave coaches wondering what is expected.
“We’re not going to kick the can down the road to the coaches,” he said. “We’re writing a protocol and will get it to the coaches for their input, then send it to the central office.”
When that protocol is finalized, it will be released to the public.
