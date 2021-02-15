Former Red Raider baseball coach Charlie Griffeth was honored Feb. 10 in a pre-game ceremony for his days leading Madison County and for recently winning the Legacy Award from the Georgia Dugout Club.
The 29-year coach had an overall record of 532-320 during his tenure at Madison County. He helped 60 Red Raiders play at the collegiate level, with five players drafted and one player, Jake Westbrook, becoming a Major League all star and World Series champion.
Co-workers and former players spoke at the ceremony, including current Red Raider head coach Chad Gillespie, who played for Griffeth, and who nominated his former coach for the award. That nomination included written testimony to the Dugout Club from several about how they have been influenced by Griffeth over the years.
“Baseball is a microcosm of life, and Coach Griff, did his best to teach his players that,” said Gillespie. “He held us accountable for everything we did. The way he coached got many of us ready for college. I like to say that I had a leg up when I got to college, because we practiced like a college team. It was always do your job to the best of your ability.”
Madison County head softball coach Ken Morgan, who served as Griffeth’s assistant baseball coach for 25 years, said the coach made him feel empowered, trusted and wanted as an assistant.
“I can absolutely say I had no desire to leave such a great situation,” said Morgan. “Coach Griffeth’s record speaks to itself and his program was always top notch. His players knew exactly what was expected and they thrived in his program. He led by example in the hard work and long hours he put into all the small details of running a great high school baseball program.”
Griffeth’s friend, former Madison County Middle School Matt Boggs, who worked with the coach for 12 years at MCMS, remembered Griffeth’s ability to down a whole pecan pie in one sitting. He also remembered an “outstanding coach” who “built a lasting legacy at Madison County.”
“I went to many baseball games and watched him develop players both on and off the field,” said Boggs. “I saw him exhibit tough love to his players when it was necessary. I observed as he dealt with parents, his assistants and rivals. One thing you could always say about Charlie is that he was fair. He held all his players to a high standard. He treated each of them as he would want his son to be treated.”
Major League All Star and World Series Champion, Jake Westbrook, remembered being intimidated by Griffeth when he started high school baseball.
“The intimidation wasn’t out of fear but out of a want to meet the expectations that Coach Griff expected out of his players,” said Westbrook. “Through those expectations and Coach Griff’s hard work and knowledge that he poured into each one of his players was what made him a great coach. Coach Griff always saw the potential that I had and never let me forget it.”
Westbrook said Coach Griffeth is once again a role model to him as he now coaches baseball.
“Now that I am a coach myself I’ve gained even more respect for his dedication and sacrifice that goes along with being a coach,” said Westbrook. “Teaching kids not only how to be better baseball players but better young men as well. When I think about Coach Griff’s legacy I can’t help but think about all the lives he’s touched and the impact he’s had not only in my life but in the lives of so many others.”
Former Red Raider Casey Bates, a high school coach, said he faced his former coach on the diamond.
“As a head coach, I have coached against Coach several times and only come up on the winning side a few times,” said Bates. “Coach was always willing to help answer any questions or give any advice that I may have needed. He would have done anything to help his players be successful, and that goes for his former players as coaches as well.”
Former player Phillip Archer remembered special times playing under Griffeth.
“You don’t realize how good you had it until you’re out of the whole situation, until your playing days are done, whether it’s high school, Little League, college, whatever,” said Archer. “We were right over there across the road (at the old baseball field); that was heaven to me. Coach Griff didn’t mince words. It was kind of eye-opening when I came in as a freshman and seeing how the words he said carried way more meaning than most. And it didn’t matter if you were a first-round draft pick. I remember being on third base and Jake’s on the mound and he treated him just like anybody else on the team and everybody saw that and that carried a lot of weight. He didn’t demand the respect, but he earned it and he got it from all of us.”
Coach Griffeth took the microphone at the close of the ceremony.
“It’s an honor to receive this award; it’s more of an honor to have worked here for 29 years,” he said. “There’s nowhere else I would have rather been.”
Griffeth said, “that award wasn’t really about me; it was about all these guys standing over here (former players).”
“I didn’t win a game,” he said. “Those guys won all the games. I just kind of steered the boat in the right direction.”
Griffeth voiced appreciation to the school administration, his colleagues and all the baseball parents over the years. The former coach said he appreciated all Coach Morgan did over the years as his assistant.
“I don’t know what I would have done without him around,” he said. “For many years, it was me and him. There was JV and varsity and there was Coach Morgan and myself. And the month of March there were varsity games Monday, Wednesday, Friday and JV games on Tuesday and Thursday. Guess who coached the JV and the varsity? Coach Morgan. He never saw home for the month of March. Coach Jeff Davis was one of my assistants, Jack May, Alex Jordan. There are still a lot of the old Red Raiders around.”
Griffeth said he’s thankful to have a wife “who understood and loved being around the game, too.”
“We raised our children while we were here,” he said. “That made it easy. I have a great wife and two great kids.”
He said he will “always cherish Madison County.”
Griffeth left the field and was greeted by hugs and handshakes from his former players.
Moments later, the Red Raiders opened the 2021 season with a scrimmage against Banks County, with the catcher's mitt popping as the sun set.
