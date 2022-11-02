The first-ever meeting between the Raiders and East Hall was in 1966 with the Raiders in a big win, 40-7.
Quarterback Cauthen Westbrook led the offence with several touchdowns and Buddy McElroy led the defense with a pass interception for a touchdown and led with the most tackles for the game.
The offensive line of Jerry Bird, George Bond, Buddy McElroy, Dean Adams, Mike Mathis, Steve Bailey, Lewis Cowart and Eddie Scoggins made way for Westbrook and the other backs of Bobby Human, Sammy Bryant, Ricky Ingram, Mike Martin, Ted Adams and Danny Thomas.
Others on the team were Mike Patton, Ricky Ogletree, Eddy Parker, Kenny Mathis, Al Wilkes, Phil Cronic, Kenny Sproull, Art Ryder, Ricky McElroy, Jack Mitchell, Mike Mize, Greg Moore, Edward Elrod, Mike Smith, James Mullins and Jack Sewell. This team started the season with a 4-2 record with wins over Elbert county, Hart County, Rabun County and Norcross before injury hit a number of two-way players. The two teams the Raiders lost to before the injury were the state champion Thomson Bulldogs led by future hall of famer Ray Guy and to Toccoa who was state runner up in 1965 by a score of 7-6. I got to thank George Bond for his keeping us up with his great humor of which I can not tell of what he did. Only our teammates can tell them.
Ricky McElroy is in the Madison County football Circle of Honor and a member of the Madison County Touchdown Club.
