The 1967 Madison County High School football team is considered the best 5-5 team in school history.
The team had wins over rival Commerce, which was a region game back then, as Elbert County, East Hall, Norcross and North Habersham. The team lost two games by 7-6 scores after leading into the fourth quarter, lost to Hart County in the last seconds on a 40-yard field, 17-15, after two bad calls by the refs and lost to Toccoa, 13-6, in fourth quarter. The only game they lost by a big score was to Thomason, 35-0. Thomason went on to win the state championship that year with Ray Guy who is now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
