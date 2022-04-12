The state ticket is punched, but exactly where is yet to be determined.
Madison County (15-8 overall and 9-3 in Region 8-AAAA) is securely in the top four of the region, meaning they’ll play in the Class AAAA state baseball tournament. But their seeding could be one through four, depending on how they finish their final two series versus Flowery Branch (14-8, 8-4) this week and North Oconee (23-1, 12-0) next week.
“Our focus is winning this week and winning as many games as we can,” said head coach Chad Gillespie. “If we win four out of the next six, we’re probably a two seed and get to host. If we win three out of the next six, we’ll be a three seed. And if we only win two out of the next six, we’ll need some help from Chestatee or East Hall in beating Jefferson or Flowery Branch to be the three seed. Otherwise we’re the four seed and we’ll get to go play Marist (last year’s state champion).”
The Red Raiders were scheduled to face Flowery Branch Tuesday night on the road, then host the Falcons Friday in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Madison County will then travel to North Oconee Tuesday, April 19 at 5:55 p.m., before hosting the Titans Friday, April 22 at 5 and 7 p.m.
Gillespie likes his team’s chances this year.
“I think we match up well with whoever we play,” said the coach. “We’re batting almost .400 as a team and seeing very good pitching. We’re going to find out this week what we’re made of.”
Gillespie urges Red Raider fans to show up in force Friday for the big region doubleheader.
“We need as many people as we possibly can here,” he said. “We need everybody.”
The coach said he’s pushing everyone associated with the program to go “all in.”
“That’s my message to the team, lock in with us in this run,” said Gillespie. “If you’re not in the game physically, be in the game mentally. Help everybody out as much as possible. We have a team that can make a run if we can finish this drill off and get a good seeding.”
The coach said his players, who went through a gauntlet of tough non-region opponents to start the season, are “ready for this.”
“They feel confident and expect to win,” he said. “This is the beginning of a two-year run. We think we have the pieces in place to go super deep if not go all the way. We’re not like some schools that recruit kids and get them in every year. We’re home grown kids, and there’s a lot of pride in that, too.”
Madison County enters the Flowery Branch series after easily sweeping Cedar Shoals (4-19, 0-15) last week in three games, needing just nine total innings to top the Jaguars by a combined score of 45-0 and winning each game, 15-0.
Cedar Shoals didn’t manage a hit in the series. Stephen Brooks, Tristan Poss and Connor Smith each pitched three-inning no-hitters.
The Red Raiders had 27 hits in the nine-inning series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.