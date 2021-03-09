The Madison County 12-and-under girls’ team advanced to the District 7 final in the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Class B State Basketball Tournament hosted by Habersham County Recreation Department this past weekend.
Madison County beat Villa Rica, 40-30, in the pool-play round, securing a first-round bye in tournament play. After an intense game between Sumter County and Habersham County, Madison County had to play Sumter County in the semis, coming out on top, 50-46, to advance to the championship game against Murray County.
The last time these two teams met in this age group at the championship game was back in 2012.
“Going into the game against Murray County, we knew it was going to be hard, but when the going got tough, they never gave up,” said county recreation department director Shelley Parham. “Although we came up just shy of the final win, we are still extremely proud to have this team represent Madison County through district and state this year. We are very pleased with the hard work and good sportsmanship these girls have shown over the last three weeks during practice and games. Thank you to the parents who allowed them to participate and to the coaches who have spent the hours of practice and time encouraging and pushing these girls to being the best they can be not only on the court, but in life.”
