Kate Bray

Madison County senior Kate Bray is pictured during a game against Prince Avenue last year.

There are many boxes to check for a basketball coach: Can we rebound? Can we shoot? And on and on. But there’s one box first-year head Red Raider girls’ head coach Monty McClure isn’t worried about: Can we be unified?

“They’ve been great teammates to each other and they’ve really bought in to what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively,” said McClure about his team’s preparations for the 2022-23 season. “I think team unity is in a great spot.”

