There are many boxes to check for a basketball coach: Can we rebound? Can we shoot? And on and on. But there’s one box first-year head Red Raider girls’ head coach Monty McClure isn’t worried about: Can we be unified?
“They’ve been great teammates to each other and they’ve really bought in to what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively,” said McClure about his team’s preparations for the 2022-23 season. “I think team unity is in a great spot.”
McClure said his team is adapting to his new system and aiming to peak by the time the postseason roles around.
“We’re playing for February, because everything is still new in what we do. It’s very difficult to feel,” he said. “They can understand it, but the feel of where to make the pass and what to do when you catch it. All that takes the experience of games and practice.”
Madison County has three seniors: Kate Bray, Karsyn Daniels and Kyrsten Watts. The team has three juniors: La’Chyna Norman, Janiah Borders and Avery Bailey; and six sophomores: Jordyn Jones, Marlee Brown, Lexie Gillespie, Kelsei Gresham, Lily Pittman and Jordyn Hall.
McClure said Gresham “is certainly somebody back from last year that plays aggressive and is a pretty good athlete.”
“Her skills have gotten better, and she’s a really good competitor,” he said.
Watts, who missed much of last season with an ankle injury, will be a major contributor this year, the coach said.
“She’s a leader on and off the court,” said McClure. “She’s done a great job of working hard and learning the new stuff and encouraging the girls. She’s one of our few players that can go inside or outside.”
The coach said Bray is “a returning senior and a big part of our team last year.”
“She’s a good shooter,” he said. “She talks on defense. She tries to encourage the girls.”
McClure said Daniels “has been a good role model for the girls.”
“She’s a great kid, good student,” he said. “She’s smart.”
Hall returns for Madison County at point guard.
“Her game has really gotten better, and she’s learning to play with her speed,” said the coach. “She has a certain amount of speed that a lot of girls don’t have. She can play with that all the time and she’s going to be special.”
McClure said his team is deep.
“There’s not a huge dropoff between the girls that start and the girls that don’t,” he said. “We’re going to try and play a lot of girls if we can.”
He said rebounding will be a challenge this season.
“We’ll be undersized all year, so we’re going to have to really fight for rebounds,” he said.
Madison County opens its season at Hart County Thursday at 6 p.m. The team’s first home game won’t be until after Thanksgiving, a Nov. 29 matchup with 2021-22 state champion Elbert County at 6 p.m.
“It’s a tough schedule,” said McClure of the 2022-23 slate. “Right now we’re really more concerned about us and competing at an intense level. We’re continuing to work every day on our skills and mentality.”
McClure is joined this year by two new faces on the bench. Jessica Lonon is his primary assistant coach. She’s a former player at Screven County, who went to East Tennessee State and then played in Europe as a professional.
“She’s been fantastic,” said McClure. “She cares about the girls. She knows what she’s talking about. And she’s been a great fit.”
Brianna Ware is this year’s head junior varsity coach.
“She’s been great working with the JV,” said McClure. “They’ve both been a blessing to me and our girls and I’m super excited that they’re here.”
McClure said he’s excited to get the 2022-23 season rolling and is already pleased with what he’s seen from his group.
“The girls have been awesome to work with,” he said. “I’m blessed to coach a bunch of great young ladies and I’m just proud to be their coach. They’ve worked so hard. They’re great kids. They’re great students and their effort has been good. And that’s all I’ll ever ask of them, just to play hard and take care of their business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.