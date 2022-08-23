Madison County answered a three-run Commerce rally in the top of the sixth inning, with a game-winning run by Katie Dixon in the bottom of the inning to down the Tigers 6-5 Saturday in Franklin County.

“Winning a close game against Commerce was good for us to see some positive things happen and score some runs late with some key hits,” said Red Raider head coach Ken Morgan, whose team entered this week at 4-4. “We just need to build off that moving into this week with four games this week with some good competition.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.