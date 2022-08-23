Madison County answered a three-run Commerce rally in the top of the sixth inning, with a game-winning run by Katie Dixon in the bottom of the inning to down the Tigers 6-5 Saturday in Franklin County.
“Winning a close game against Commerce was good for us to see some positive things happen and score some runs late with some key hits,” said Red Raider head coach Ken Morgan, whose team entered this week at 4-4. “We just need to build off that moving into this week with four games this week with some good competition.”
Michaela Cromer was 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Mary Drayke Summers was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Lexi Thomas was 1-for-1 with an RBI. Reina Metzler was 1-for-2 with a run scored and walk.
Dixon’s game-winning run in the sixth came on a Cromer ground ball and Tiger error. Dixon was pinch running for Lily Pittman who singled to lead off the inning.
Madison County built a 5-2 lead with one run in the third and fifth innings and three runs in the fourth.
The Red Raiders scored their first run in the third on a sacrifice fly by Reagan Fulcher that drove home Cromer. The team added three in the fourth with runs by Mary Drayke Summers, Bailey Smith and Reina Metzler. Lexi Thomas drove home Fulcher in the fifth with a line-drive single.
“We talk to them about the three things we need to do to be successful: get good starting pitching, play great defense and get timely hits,” said Morgan. “That was true in the Commerce game. We just have to find a way to do that in each of our games.”
Laney Cox got the win, giving up one run in two innings. Bailey Smith started, going five innings and giving up three earned runs, while striking out five times.
Morgan said he’s seen some good things in the circle from his young pitching staff.
“Bailey Smith did well in her pitching starts as a freshman, especially in the Commerce game,” he said. “Sam England came in against Franklin shut them down and didn’t let them score for several innings. Laney Cox came in behind Bailey in the Commerce game and closed it out for us.”
Madison County also fell 7-2 to Seckinger last week, with the Red Raiders tallying eight hits in the game. Fulcher led the way, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double. Marlee Brown was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Cromer was 2-for-2.
Laney Cox took the loss for the Red Raiders, going four innings, while Smith pitched 1.1 innings and England pitched two-thirds of an inning.
The Red Raiders struggled at the plate versus Franklin County Saturday, managing two hits in a 3-0 shutout. Sam Minish and Pittman had the hits for Madison County. Cox took the loss, going three innings, while England pitched three innings of shutout ball in relief.
“We had a rough week by our standards, but that’s OK,” said Morgan. “We’re young. We’re finding out about ourselves, trying to play together as a team. We knew we might take some lumps early. Hopefully we can rebound and get back on the right track. We’ll work through the ups and downs and keep pushing forward and keep having fun together and playing hard.”
