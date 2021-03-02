The Madison County Red Raider boys’ soccer team dropped two matches this past week, falling to East Jackson, 3-2, and Jefferson, 2-0.
“The result against East Jackson was disappointing for us, we felt we deserved a better result from how we played, but gave up some weak goals,” said Red Raider head coach Travis Mangan. “I felt that the team improved from the previous week against Clarke Central and North Oconee, so I was glad about that if not the result itself.”
Mangan said his team showed good determination in battling back from 2-0 down, but the Red Raiders gave up the winner with about 15 minutes left.
Heredy Rico scored both Red Raider goals, one on an assist from Alex Bravo and one on an assist from Miguel Flores.
“I thought we actually played our best game of the season against Jefferson on Friday,” said Mangan. We defended well throughout most of the game and threatened their goal a couple of times. Tyce Kimsey made a number of good saves to keep us in the game, and the backline of Andres Bustamante, Miguel Flores, Braydon Hardegree, and Remington Gurley worked really hard to limit chances for Jefferson.”
The Red Raiders will visit Flowery Branch March 12, then Chestatee March 19, before hosting Stephens County March 23.
