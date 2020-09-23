This is the middle of the region forest, and there’s a lot of chopping left to do.
The Red Raider softball team (15-4, 8-2) has three region games this week and next, then finishes its region schedule the following week. Madison County sits in third place behind Flowery Branch and Jefferson, but a Region 8-AAAA title remains in reach. And Madison County has two matchups remaining with both Flowery Branch and Jefferson.
There’s just one task: win.
“We’re still in a good spot with all of our goals in front of us,” said head coach Ken Morgan on Monday. “We have a chance of finishing first. We’re a good team, but a good team has to show up every day and play every day.”
Madison County suffered a tough, one-run loss Saturday to an undefeated Flowery Branch Falcons squad. But the Raiders responded with a shutout win over East Hall Monday. Madison County gets a rematch with the Falcons this Friday. They’ll host Cedar Shoals Monday, then travel to Archer for a non-region game Tuesday and to Chestatee for a region matchup Wednesday.
The Red Raiders are hoping to enter the state tournament as a number-one seed. There is no region tournament this year. And the annual state softball tournament has been altered this year. Only four teams in each classification will make the trip to Columbus instead of the usual eight. That means three rounds, instead of the usual two, will be held at school campuses.
MCHS 6, EAST HALL 0
Emma Strickland was sterling at the plate and in the circle, slamming a home run, while going 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and pitching a shutout over seven innings while striking out five and giving up two hits.
Madison County scored one run in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Lexi Jordan, then rallied for five runs in the third inning with Skylar Minish, Rylee Ernst and Strickland driving home runs.
Jordan and Ella Chancey both had two hits, with Chancey, who stole a base, scoring a run. Sam Minish, who stole two bases, had a hit and scored two runs. Others with hits included Ernst and Riley Smith. Mary Drayke Summers stole a base. The team was 9-for-23 at the plate.
FLOWERY BRANCH 2, MCHS 1
Madison County fell to region leader Flowery Branch Saturday, 2-1, leaving five runners in scoring position during the pitcher’s duel.
Riley Ernst led the Raiders at the plate, going 2-for-2 and driving in Macey Echols in the bottom of the fifth inning for the team’s lone run. She also stole a base. The Falcons scored one run in the first and fifth innings.
The Raiders struggled at the plate against Flowery Branch pitcher Nikki Harris, striking out 13 times and going 6-for-25.
“We just had too many strikeouts, which is not typical for us,” said Morgan.
Others Raiders with hits included Sam Minish, who also stole a base, Lexi Jordan, Skylar Minish and Emma Strickland.
Strickland took the hard-luck loss in the circle, giving up two runs on five hits, while walking three and striking out eight over seven innings.
JUNIOR VARSITY ENDS STRONG
The Madison County junior varsity softball team wrapped up its season in winning fashion this past week, downing Harlem and Commerce Saturday and East Hall Monday to conclude the season at 11-2-1.
Morgan said the JV coaches did an outstanding job leading the girls this year and added that he will be excited to welcome a group of players to the varsity level who are buying into the program and working very hard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.