Madison County didn’t get the win on the field Friday, but they got on the field, which wasn’t a sure thing in this strange year.
The 2020 Red Raider football season kicked off at John Larry Black Field in Mt. Airy Friday, with the guys from Danielsville falling 26-7 to Habersham Central.
The Red Raiders were shorthanded, missing 17 players due to coronavirus quarantines, and also short in preparation time, due to two weeks of missed practice after a coach tested positive for coronavirus.
The Red Raiders fell behind early, with the home Raiders scoring on a three-yard touchdown run with 8:19 to go in the opening quarter and a 12-yard run with 2:57 to go in the opening quarter. Habersham picked off a Madison County pass to set up a third score within nine minutes, pulling ahead 20-0 with just 23 seconds elapsed in the second quarter.
Madison County showed some offensive muscle in the opening two periods, getting some big gains by Dayton Gresham and Martavian Cooper, but a promising drive in the first quarter ended in a turnover on downs at the Habersham 23 and Madison County entered the locker room behind 20-0.
The Red Raider defense put the brakes on the Habersham offense after its early flurry of points. After Habersham blocked a Madison County punt, the Red Raiders recovered a fumble on their own 14 to stop the Habersham scoring threat. Timmy Gurley then exploded for a 30-yard gainer, but Madison County couldn’t get on the scoreboard in the third quarter.
The Red Raiders moved the ball well early in the fourth quarter with quarterback Cooper Brown connecting with Martavian Cooper on a 31-yard pass. Cooper then ran for eight yards, and Brown found Nolan Hill for a 15-yard gain, but Habersham picked off a pass at its own 30 to stop the drive. The home Raiders then scored their final points of the night on a nine-yard pass with 7:27 to go.
Madison County finally found pay dirt with 1:04 to go in the game, when sophomore Cortez Davis bolted 36 yards for his first varsity touchdown.
