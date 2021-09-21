Madison County is back on the field Friday after an unexpected off-week.
Druid Hills High School canceled its game Sept. 17 with the Red Raiders due to covid.
“It was definitely disappointing for the kids and for us,” said Madison County head coach Chris Smith, whose team is 2-1.
Madison County now opens its Region 8-AAAA schedule Sept. 24 in Bogart aiming to beat a 1-3 Titan team that was off last week. North Oconee has lost to three teams with a combined 9-3 record: Oconee County, 35-28; Cambridge, 21-19; and Benedictine, 48-17, while defeating Ola, 30-20.
Smith said North Oconee Coach Tyler Aurandt and his staff do a good job preparing their team.
“They’re going to be very sound in what they do,” said Smith. “Defensively they move around and try to give you a lot of different looks. They try to mess with your reads and stuff like that. So we have to be prepared for about any look they give us. We’ll practice those different looks throughout the week.”
The coach said the Titan offense also has some weapons.
“They’ve got a young quarterback who has four games on his belt, but they’ve got one coming off an injury who hasn’t played since the scrimmage,” he said. “It will be interesting to see how they rotate their quarterbacks. They have a good running back and a good wideout. So they have some weapons and we have to be very sound in what we do defensively.”
Madison County is piling up the yards on the ground this season, averaging 317 yards a game through three contests.
Smith praised the work of first-year offensive coordinator Tim Taylor in implementing his triple-option scheme. He said the offense is much improved this year.
“The scheme he puts in, he does a great job coaching that stuff up,” said Smith. “He’s been good for our kids. I think our kids believe going in each week. We talk about that, we can beat anybody we line up against. We just gotta’ line up and play. And they believe that. So we’re excited for the opportunity on Friday.”
