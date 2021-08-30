Madison County Recreation Department hosted the Inaugural Toss for Tots Cornhole Tournament Sunday, August 22.
The tournament raised money for the Sport Scholarship Fund, allowing the department to expand the number of available scholarships for young athletes and their families to participate in recreation activities.
“Hosting an event like this has been on my radar for some time, long before I stepped into my current position at the department,” said Program Coordinator Holley Haynes. “Being a scholarship child myself, I know how it feels when you can’t play soccer because other things needed to be taken care of. We at MCRD want to help these deserving kids and families as much as we can. I am already thinking of more activities that we can take on to get the children on track in the sport of their choice.”
The tournament was originally planned to be hosted at Sammy Haggard Park, but with the unexpected rainfall, everyone, (staff, participants, vendors, and on lookers) worked together and got everything moved to the Old Danielsville Gym in record time.
“After the hectic-ness of the weather, everyone tightened their boot straps and made the relocation a breeze. Once we got the ball rolling, the tournament ran incredibly smoothly,” said Haynes.
Recreation Department Director Shelley Parham said, “While it was incredibly hot, everyone made the best of our situation while we were staying dry in the Old Danielsville Gym. We are so thankful for everyone who came out to participate and support the cause. We definitely were not expecting the rain, and will be working out another opportunity for vendors who were unable to relocate to the Old Gym to be part of a future event.”
The tournament was sponsored by WW Boards, Savage Clearing and Grading, Kartwheel Coffee, Fields Auto Parts, Ingram Diesel Services, as well as Unique Nails and Tan.
“We are so grateful to all of our sponsors, participants, and vendors,” said Haynes. “Our event was a success because of them. Thank you to everyone who was so understanding about the weather, and all of the participants for being such great sports during the event. By hosting the event, we were able to cover all scholarships that were offered during the spring and fall seasons. I am ecstatic that we were able to do this, and we will be doing this again in the future.”
